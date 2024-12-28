Mason Rudolph Has Favorable Matchup Against Jaguars In Week 17
2 weeks agoTennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph comes into Week 17's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars from a turbulent performance against the Indianapolis Colts, where he threw two touchdowns and three interceptions. Rudolph has proven to be serviceable overall, with multiple scores in each of his last three appearances and tallying his second-highest passing yard total last Sunday with 252. He's also slinging the ball, accounting for 60 passing attempts in less than a game-and-a-half since returning to action. Coming up for Rudolph is a Jaguars defense giving up the most points to opposing QBs in fantasy this season. While the last meeting between these teams ended in a low-scoring 10-6 final score, Rudolph is still an enticing option for Superflex or 2QB leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
