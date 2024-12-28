Mason Marchment Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Puck
2 weeks agoDallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (face) was taken to a hospital after a puck hit him in Friday's matchup against Minnesota. Marchment exited Friday's contest early when he was hit in the face by a puck during Dallas' power play. He was bleeding heavily as he was assisted off the ice. "It wasn't pretty," Stars head coach Peter DeBoer said postgame. "He's OK, but I don't know how long (he'll be out)." Marchment has gone seven games without any points but remains among the Stars' top scorers. In 33 outings, Marchment has posted 12 goals and 27 points. The 29-year-old is also tied for second on the team with 44 hits. With Marchment absent, Jamie Benn worked on the second line during Saturday's practice.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN