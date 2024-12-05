Marvin Bagley III Draws Rare Start
15 hours agoWashington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III will move into the starting five ahead of Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. It looks like the Wizards have decided to shake up their starting five and give Bagley a bigger look. It's worth noting that Bagley has played nine minutes or less in every game this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Bagley in this one considering he has barely played. Jonas Valanciunas will come off the bench, but is the much better streaming option between the two ahead of this game.
Source: Washington Wizards
