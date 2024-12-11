Marcus Johansson Records Season-High Three Points Versus Utah
1 day agoMinnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson had his best game of the season on Tuesday against Utah, recording a goal and two assists in a 5-4 shootout win. Two of the points came in the third period as Minnesota extended the game with a goal inside the final minute. The productive outing ended a four-game point drought for Johansson. 2024-25 has been an inconsistent campaign for Johansson, but he's part of a talented forwards group and tends to heat up occasionally. The Swedish veteran boasts 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 27 games for the season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN