Malik Nabers Added To Week 14 Injury Report
18 hours agoNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (groin) was added to the Week 14 injury report on Thursday and was listed as a limited practice participant. Mid-week additions to the injury report aren't usually good, putting Nabers' status in doubt for Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints. How much the first-rounder is able to do at practice on Friday will ultimately give us a better idea of his availability this weekend. The 21-year-old LSU product has become less interesting in fantasy now that quarterback Daniel Jones is gone, but he did catch eight of 13 targets for 69 yards while working with QB Drew Lock in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. However, Nabers has had fewer than 70 receiving yards now in four straight games. If he's out or limited against the Saints, both Wan'Dale Robinson could be heavily targeted, with Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt seeing bigger roles as well.
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
