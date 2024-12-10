Malik Mustapha Gets Through Limited Practice
2 days agoSan Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (chest) was estimated as a limited participant during Monday's practice. Mustapha recorded five tackles during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, but he appears to have picked up a chest injury along the way. It's worth noting that Monday's practice is basically a walkthrough, so the next two days will go a long way to determining his status ahead of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Fellow safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) returned from the injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game. He figures to cut into Mustapha's playing time going forward.
Source: Adam Caplan
