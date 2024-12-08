Malachi Corley Inactive For Week 14
3 days agoNew York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (coach's decision) is inactive for Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. He had not been listed on the injury report, so it appears that he's a healthy scratch. This makes sense given that the Jets activated Allen Lazard from injured reserve on Saturday, so there simply wasn't any room for Corley on the gameday roster. The rookie has appeared in eight games this season, catching just three passes for 16 yards and also losing a costly fumble. He can be dropped in all redraft leagues.
Source: New York Jets
