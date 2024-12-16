Mackenzie Blackwood Makes Second Avalanche Start Monday
3 weeks agoColorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood will be the starter for Monday's matchup against Vancouver. Blackwood is fresh off his team debut, having defeated Nashville 5-2 at the weekend with 37 saves. This is the second time this season Blackwood faces the Canucks. He was handed a 3-2 loss as a member of the Sharks on Nov. 2. Vancouver is 5-7-4 on home ice and has won only two of its last six games, so Blackwood is in a good position to pick up consecutive wins for only the third time this season.
Source: Conor McGahey
