Luke Kennard Uncertain For Thursday
15 hours agoMemphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (illness) is currently listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Kennard is a late addition to the injury report due to an illness. His absence probably won't have a huge impact on the rotation given Kennard is only averaging 19 minutes per game. If he sits, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, and John Konchar will probably all see additional run. None of them are likely going to gain significant playing time from Kennard's possible absence. Out of everyone, Smart probably has the most fantasy upside out of them all, assuming Kennard is out.
Source: Grizzlies PR
