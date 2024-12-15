Low-Volume Day For C.J. Stroud Against Fins
3 weeks agoHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had an efficient but low-volume game against the Miami Dolphins, completing 18 of 26 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 20-12 victory. He also ran six times for four yards and lost a fumble. The entire Houston offense had a slow day, managing only 181 total yards, but the second-year quarterback tossed a pair of six-yard touchdowns to wide receiver Nico Collins to secure the win. It was yet another Sunday in which Houston offense left a lot to be desired, but they ultimately end the week at 9-5. Stroud and the Texans will travel to Kansas City for a Saturday showdown in Week 16.
Source: ESPN
