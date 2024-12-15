LeBron James Might Return On Sunday Night
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Grizzlies. The veteran has been burdened by a foot injury, keeping him off the floor for the Lakers previous two contests. Without question, he's a must-start if he's cleared to return. However, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Max Christie could continue to benefit offensively if he isn't, although Anthony Davis would likely remain the top priority offensively.
Source: NBA Injury Report
