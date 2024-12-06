LeBron James Listed As Questionable For Friday
14 hours agoLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks due to left foot soreness. James is at risk of missing his first game of the season if he is eventually ruled out. If that happens, Cam Reddish could see increased playing time. James has been putting up impressive numbers this season, averaging 22.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. However, with a recent shooting slump, some may argue that a rest could be beneficial for his long-term performance. Fantasy managers will want to check back Friday for his status before tip-off.
Source: NBA Injury Report
