LeBron James Downgraded To Doubtful
3 days agoLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) has been downgraded from probable to doubtful ahead of Sunday's contest against Portland. This is not a great sign, and it now looks like the veteran superstar might have to miss his first game of the season. James' absence will likely give a larger role to Cam Reddish in the rotation, with the Lakers' starting group, led by Anthony Davis, needing to do extra offensively.
Source: Jovan Buha
