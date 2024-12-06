Laviska Shenault Jr. Signing With Chargers
13 hours agoThe Los Angeles Chargers added free-agent wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to their practice squad on Thursday. Shenault was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, so it didn't take him long to find a new home. The former second-round pick was been quiet this season with five receptions for 36 yards in 11 games. He hasn't done much in the league since his first two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was likely just a move to add experienced depth to their roster. In a corresponding move, fellow wideout Dez Fitzpatrick has been cut from the practice squad. The former fourth-round pick has five receptions for 49 yards over the course of his first three professional seasons. He'll look to catch on elsewhere as depth going forward.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
