Laviska Shenault Jr. Cut Loose By Seattle
4 days agoThe Seattle Seahawks have waived wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., the team announced Monday. Shenault, 26, had appeared in 11 games with Seattle this season, catching all five of his targets for 36 yards through the air. He primarily played on special teams, returning a total of 16 kicks for 459 yards and one touchdown. While he had been a dependable special teamer for a while, Shenault muffed two kicks on Sunday and also coughed up a fumble on a return. His numerous gaffes in Week 13 ultimately cost him his job and will prompt the Seahawks to look elsewhere for their next kick return specialist.
Source: Seattle Seahawks
