Lauri Markkanen Back In Action Sunday
3 days agoUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (back) will return from a one-game absence on Sunday versus Sacramento. Utah has upgraded him throughout the day, and he's now officially available for the contest. The Finnish star was a late scratch on Friday against Portland due to a back issue. Markkanen is Utah's leading scorer, averaging 19.2 points per game, and he should enjoy a productive comeback game in a meeting against a team that plays with the seventh-highest pace in the league and has a mediocre defense. The Kings gave up 25 points on 75 percent shooting to Markkanen in the previous head-to-head matchup.
Source: Utah Jazz
