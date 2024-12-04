Ladd McConkey Limited Wednesday
2 days agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. McConkey was visibly banged up during Sunday's game in Atlanta and was ultimately forced to leave the game. His practice participation in any capacity is encouraging for fantasy managers. McConkey has come alive of late. He has caught at least six passes in three straight games. He has exceeded 100 receiving yards in two of those three games. He is looking every bit like the second-round draft pick that he is. On the season, McConkey has recorded 815 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He is well on his way to a 1,000-yard season if he can stay healthy. Given how well he has played over the last month, McConkey now checks in as the WR16 in PPR scoring formats. The Chargers draw the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. While the Chiefs' defense was highly formidable to start the season, they have bled points to opposing teams in recent weeks. This is a huge game for both squads with massive playoff and divisional implications. If McConkey plays, he should deliver WR2 numbers. We will gain more clarity on his status over the next couple of days of practice.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Los Angeles Chargers