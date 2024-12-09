Kyle Pitts A Non-Factor Again With One Catch In Week 14
3 days agoAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was a non-factor in the passing game yet again in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings. The 24-year-old recorded six targets but caught just one pass for 14 yards, which was the fourth time in the last five games that he caught just one or fewer passes. Even if he has a good game or two left in him this season, there's no telling when that will happen, as the former first-round draft pick has fallen to the fifth option in the passing attack. At this point in the season when fantasy managers can't risk taking zeros in their lineups, it'll be hard to trust Pitts as even a TE2 in Week 15 against the Raiders, a team that is one of the most generous in allowing fantasy points to TEs.
Source: ESPN
