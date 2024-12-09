Kyle Palmieri Surpasses 500-Point Mark In Sunday's Win
2 days agoNew York Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri played a pivotal role in Sunday's 4-2 win at Ottawa, recording a goal and an assist on the power play. His 11th goal of the season with 13:46 played in the third period marked the game-winning tally in the contest. It was a special outing for Palmieri, as the two-point effort pushed him past the 500-point plateau in his career. Through 847 outings, Palmieri has posted 257 goals and 244 assists. The veteran winger is currently on track for a career year. With 29 games played, Palmieri has notched 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists).
Source: ESPN
