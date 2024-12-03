Kyle Lowry, Reggie Jackson Available On Tuesday
3 days agoPhiladelphia 76ers guards Kyle Lowry (hip) and Reggie Jackson (knee) are both available ahead of Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry will make his return to the court after missing each of the last five games due to a hip strain. The veteran guard is averaging 24 minutes per game, but also had two scoreless outings in two of his last three games. That being said, Lowry isn't too appealing of a streaming option right now. As for Jackson, he'll likely return to his bench role which is normally only minutes in the teens, which won't be enough to give viable streaming value.
Source: NBA Injury Report
