Kyle Dugger Active, Jabrill Peppers Ruled Out
2 weeks agoNew England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (ankle, quadriceps) is officially active on Saturday as the team gets prepared to face the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. Meanwhile, free safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) has been ruled out. Dugger continues to play through an ankle injury and recently picked up a quad issue, but he will be active as the Pats look to pull the upset on a Chargers team looking to lock themselves into a wild-card spot in the AFC. The 28-year-old Dugger has 70 tackles (47 solo), one sack, eight tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 11 starts for the Pats this year and is in play as a starting defensive back in IDP fantasy leagues this weekend now that he's officially active. Peppers will be missing his second straight game and will give way to Dell Pettus and Marte Mapu in New England's secondary.
Source: New England Patriots
