Kron Gracie Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
3 days agoKron Gracie suffered a third-round knockout loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC 310. Gracie ended a year-and-a-half-long layoff. The Brazilian is a great grappler and he pulled guard several times. However, Gracie struggled on the mat, outside of one armbar attempt. Then, in the third round, Gracie was slammed and Mitchell landed a big elbow that knocked him out. With the loss, Gracie fell to 5-3 as a pro and 1-3 in the UFC and is on a three-fight losing streak. He's likely to be released from the UFC.
Source: UFC
