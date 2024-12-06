Kron Gracie Ends Layoff At UFC 310
14 hours agoKron Gracie (5-2) is set to take on Bryce Mitchell on the main card of UFC 310. Gracie hasn't fought since May of 2023 when he lost to Charles Jourdain by decision after losing to Cub Swanson in the fight before. Gracie enters the bout as a massive underdog as DraftKings has him at a salary of $6,700. In the UFC, Gracie is 1-2 with his lone win coming over Alex Caceres. Gracie is likely fighting for his job on Saturday as with a loss he likely he will be released.
Source: UFC
