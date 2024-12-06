Kristaps Porzingis Considered Questionable For Friday
14 hours agoBoston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (leg) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to left posterior tibialis tendon injury management. The Celtics are being cautious with their talented big man, and Porzingis could miss the game as they manage his health. With Al Horford (toe) also questionable, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta could see increased minutes in the frontcourt. The Celtics' long-term goal is to keep Porzingis healthy as they aim to repeat as champions. Porzingis has played in four games this season, averaging 27.3 minutes, 21.0 points, and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Source: NBA Injury Report
