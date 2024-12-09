Kimani Vidal Gets Eight Carries In Week 14
2 days agoLos Angeles Chargers rookie running back Kimani Vidal nearly split the backfield with starter Gus Edwards in a Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Vidal ran the ball eight times, gaining 34 yards. He was targeted once in the passing game but did not make the catch. Vidal got two fewer carries compared to Edwards but was second on the team in carries and rushing yards and clearly working in a role that could continue to grow while J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains on IR.
Source: ESPN.com
