Kiefer Sherwood Celebrates First Career Hat Trick Against Avalanche
2 weeks agoVancouver Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood was an unexpected hat-trick hero on Monday versus Colorado, lifting his team to a 3-1 win. The 29-year-old scored all of the game's first three goals to record his first career hat trick. Sherwood's career night included a short-handed goal. The American forward isn't known as a major threat up front, but Sherwood has been chipping in offensively throughout the campaign. He's tied for second on the team with 11 goals and boasts 17 points with 30 games played. Sherwood's physicality adds a lot to his fantasy value, as he leads the league in the category with 184. Nobody else has managed even 130 hits.
Source: ESPN
