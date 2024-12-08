Khris Middleton Listed As Probable For Sunday’s Game
4 days agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The veteran guard made his season debut on Friday night against the Celtics, playing 23 minutes in his return. Middleton made an immediate impact, contributing 11 points, three rebounds, and five assists. As he continues to regain his rhythm, Middleton could see a similar workload on Sunday. The Bucks will need him to stay healthy and perform at a high level if they hope to contend this season.
Source: NBA Injury Report
