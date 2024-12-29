Khalil Shakir Posts Second Straight Quiet Game
2 weeks agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught three of six targets for 25 yards in the team's blowout victory over the New York Jets. It's the second straight game (and third time all season) that Shakir finished with fewer than 30 yards. That's coincided with below-average passing yardage from quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 182 yards on Sunday. Buffalo built a 33-point lead entering the fourth quarter, taking many starters out of the game early. With the win, the Bills clinched the number two seed in the AFC playoffs ahead of their rematch with the New England Patriots.
Source: RotoBaller
