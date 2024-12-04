Kevin Durant Out At Least One Week
2 days agoAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (ankle) has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and will miss at least three games. Durant will be re-evaluated in a week after suffering the injury while landing on a Spurs player's foot during Phoenix's win on Tuesday night. The Suns have struggled when the 36-year-old has been unavailable, posting a record of 1-6. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will be relied upon to step up offensively in Durant's absence, while Grayson Allen will see an uptick in playing time, too.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania