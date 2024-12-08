Kevin Austin Jr. A Desperation Play Vs. Giants
4 days agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. is not a recommended fantasy option in this weekend's road tilt against the New York Giants. The Notre Dame alum was signed from the team's practice squad on Saturday after appearing in three straight games due to various injuries in their WR room. With fellow wideout Bub Means (ankle) listed as out -- he'll be thrust into action again. Austin Jr. is in his third NFL season but only recorded his first statistic in New Orleans' Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. His snap totals have steadily risen over that time, but he'll be tough to trust for fantasy at this juncture. For now, fantasy managers will want to take a wait-and-see approach with the 24-year-old. He ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR74 ahead of this week's slate.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN