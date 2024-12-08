Keon Coleman Inactive Against Rams
3 days agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) will miss his fourth consecutive game with a wrist injury after officially being named inactive. The Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 and will be without Coleman and Dalton Kincaid (knee). That leaves Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir as the top two pass-catchers available again. In their last game against the 49ers, Cooper collected three receptions for 12 yards while Shakir posted four receptions for 30 yards. Curtis Samuel may also get into the action but has been less reliable.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter