Keon Coleman A Game-Time Decision In Week 14
3 days agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) is a game-time decision to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The rookie from Florida State has not played since Week 9 and is listed as questionable this week. Buffalo has still vaulted to 10-2 despite missing Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) in recent weeks, with wide receiver Khalil Shakir now leading Bills pass-catchers with 73 targets and 60 catches. Now that receiver Amari Cooper is also in the picture, Coleman will be a much more shaky WR4/flex for fantasy lineups if he returns against LA.
Source: NFL Network
