Kent Johnson Pots Two Goals Against Jets
2 days agoColumbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson struck two goals as the team recorded an impressive 4-1 road win against Winnipeg on Sunday. With the score tied at two, Johnson popped up with a pair of goals inside two and a half minutes in the third period. The two-goal effort marked the end of a three-game scoring drought for Johnson. He had registered at least one point in each of his first nine outings of the campaign before going cold for a bit. Johnson has skated in just 13 games with the Blue Jackets this season, but he's still among the team's top goal-scorers with eight markers. His contributions include six assists.
Source: ESPN
