Kenneth Walker III Won't Play In Week 15
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (calf) will be inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. The calf issue has hindered Walker over the last few weeks. It was enough to sideline him last Sunday against the Cardinals, and now, he'll be inactive again versus Green Bay. His absence opens the door for Zach Charbonnet to start at running back. Charbonnet took advantage of his increased role last weekend, totaling 134 rushing yards, seven catches, 59 receiving yards, and two touchdowns en route to being the highest-scoring running back in fantasy football. Even against a tougher defense in the Packers, Charbonnet should continue to be viewed as a low-end RB1 option.
Source: Ian Rapoport
