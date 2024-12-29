Kendre Miller Questionable To Return Against Raiders
1 week agoNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (head) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return on Sunday against the Raiders. The second-year back accrued three yards on three carries and one catch for 16 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter. His status will likely be monitored through halftime to see if he can return. In the meantime, Clyde Edwards-Helaire should see extra opportunities both on the ground and through the air.
Source: New Orleans Saints
