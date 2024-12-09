Keenan Allen Quiet In Week 14 Loss To 49ers
2 days agoChicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen had a quiet outing in the team's tough 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Allen finished with just three receptions for 30 yards on five targets, primarily contributing with short-yardage catches to help quarterback Caleb Williams move the chains. Unfortunately, it was a challenging day for all of the Bears' pass catchers, as the team managed only 134 passing yards in total. With the Bears' offense struggling to get into any rhythm, Allen's production was limited, leaving fantasy managers disappointed. However, his involvement in the short passing game still provided some hope for future games. The Bears will look to bounce back next Monday night when they face the Minnesota Vikings in a key rematch, and Allen will be crucial to their offensive success moving forward.
Source: ESPN
