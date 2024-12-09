Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Monday Against Raptors
2 days agoNew York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) has been tagged as questionable for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors while he deals with patellar tendinopathy in his right knee. Towns has been an integral part of the Knicks' success so far this season and he's only missed two games this year. He currently averages 25.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 threes per game. If he's unavailable for a second consecutive game, Jericho Sims would likely get the start again but Precious Achiuwa would be the better streaming option after posting six points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal on Saturday.
Source: NBA Injury Report
