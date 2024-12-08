Karl-Anthony Towns Misses Saturday's Game
4 days agoNew York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Detroit. He's dealing with a knee issue and is missing only his second game of the season. It's been a superb debut campaign for Towns in New York, and it will be difficult to replace him. Jericho Sims will start in his absence, while Precious Achiuwa and Ariel Hukporti should fill some of the minutes at the five position as well. Sims' only previous start this season resulted in a four-point, seven-rebound effort in 18 minutes.
Source: Kristian Winfield
