Kadarius Toney Signed To Active Roster
4 days agoAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the active roster. Toney has appeared in two games this season with the Browns after bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad. Seeing him join the roster on Saturday suggests he will likely suit up for his second-straight contest this weekend. On Monday evening, Toney could not bring in his lone target and added three yards on one carry. In this game, Toney saw just six offensive snaps. After tallying 420 yards during his rookie campaign, the former first-round selection has not found any consistency at the professional level. Toney should remain on your waiver wire until further notice.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter