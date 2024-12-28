Juuso Parssinen Joins Avalanche
2 weeks agoThe Colorado Avalanche have acquired center Juuso Parssinen in a trade with the Nashville Predators. Colorado sent out a third-round draft pick and minor-league forward Ondrej Pavel in exchange for Parssinen and a seventh-round pick. Parssinen has only been a bit-part player for the Predators this season, logging five points (two goals, three assists in 15 games. However, he tallied 25 points in 45 outings a couple of campaigns back and has shown offensive upside in the AHL. Parssinen will likely play more regularly with the Avalanche but will be limited to a bottom-six role.
Source: Sportsnet
