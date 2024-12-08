Justin Jefferson Erupts For Two TDs In Week 14
3 days agoMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in all seven of his targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Week 14's 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old hadn't hit pay dirt since Week 7 but made up for that in a big way on Sunday with a massive performance. Minnesota's offense was clicking on all cylinders this afternoon as quarterback Sam Darnold tossed five touchdowns against a hapless Falcons defense. It was Jefferson's first two-touchdown performance since Week 4 of 2023. The first of which was a leaping 12-yard grab in the end zone as he ran a pristine route, shaking his defender just enough to offer a window of separation. His second of the day was far easier, as a blown coverage by the Falcons left the superstar receiver wide-open for a 52-yard score. Jefferson will square off against the Chicago Bears again in Week 15. In their last meeting, he was held to 27 yards and two receptions on five targets.
Source: ESPN
