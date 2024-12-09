Justin Herbert Expects To Be Fine
2 days agoLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (leg) suffered a left-leg contusion in the Sunday night loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, but Herbert said he doesn't expect the injury to affect him going forward. He took a hard hit to his left lower thigh late in the second quarter and eventually limped to the sideline. Herbert took a play off but then return to action and finished out the game without any issues. "Tough as they come, warrior," head coach Jim Harbaugh said of Herbert. The 26-year-old finished 21-for-30 passing with 213 yards and one touchdown. Herbert should be fine to play in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his upside as a low-end QB1 in fantasy will likely come down to whether rookie receiver Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) ends up missing his second straight game.
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
