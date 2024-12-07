Justin Herbert Could Bounce Back In Week 14
5 days agoLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a good chance for a bounce back performance in a Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. When the two teams faced off earlier this season, Herbert only put up 11.2 fantasy points, finishing as the week's QB22. The Chargers have a much different offense now, though, and the Chiefs seemingly have a different defense as well. While the Chargers throwing the ball more, the Chiefs secondary has struggled a bit and allowed the eighth-most pass touchdowns since Week 8. Herbert had a down game last week (partly because the Chargers defense dominated the game), but he's in a good spot to return to a top-12 fantasy performance on this week's Sunday Night Football.
Source: RotoBaller
