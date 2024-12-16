Juju Smith-Schuster Finds The End Zone In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had one catch for seven yards and a touchdown in the 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Since returning from his injury, Smith-Schuster has been an afterthought in the Chiefs offense. The 28-year-old tallied only one catch in four of the last five games and has not reached 35 receiving yards since Week 5. Smith-Schuster will hope to be more involved next week against the Houston Texans, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season. Despite scoring in this week's contest, fantasy managers should not consider Smith-Schuster a viable fantasy starter for Week 16.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
