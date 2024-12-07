Joshua Palmer Could Have Some Value In Week 14
5 days agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer could have some fantasy value in a Week 14 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Palmer hasn't done much this season, peaking with a WR22 finish in Week 9 and finishing as a top-36 option at his position only twice. But this week, with Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) questionable and possibly limited if he plays, Palmer could see a more important role in the passing game. The Chiefs defense is elite against running plays but has struggled against outside wide receivers, especially recently. If McConkey doesn't play, Palmer could be a deep league FLEX option.
Source: RotoBaller
