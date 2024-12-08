Joshua Karty Has Tough Matchup In Week 14
3 days agoLos Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty has been in a bit of a slump over the last few weeks. The rookie kicker is 0-for-3 on field goal attempts over his last three games. Karty has connected on all seven of his extra point attempts during that time, but that hasn't resulted in much fantasy value. Karty is unlikely to have reliable value against a tough Buffalo Bills defense in Week 14. Fantasy managers looking for help at the kicker spot might want to look elsewhere given Karty's recent struggles.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN