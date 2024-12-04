Josh Richardson Considered Questionable For Wednesday
3 days agoMiami Heat guard Josh Richardson (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old guard is at risk of missing another game after sitting out recent contests due to illness. Before his absence, he had seen a reduced role, averaging 18.8 minutes per game across eight appearances this season. His most recent game was on November 18th, when he played 14 minutes and scored four points against the 76ers. Richardson's playing time remains uncertain, even if he is available to play on Wednesday.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report