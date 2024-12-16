Josh Jacobs’ Touchdown, 136 Total Yards Lift Packers In Week 15 Victory
3 weeks agoGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was a utilization monster as he touched the ball 30 times and was an integral part of the team's 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Setting the tone early in game was Jacobs, as he touched the ball in 9-of-10 plays on the game's opening drive that ended on a Jacobs rushing touchdown from one yard out. Jacobs ended the night with 26 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, as well as catching 4-of-4 targets for 42 yards through the air. It was a continuation of a massive run for Jacobs as he's scored nine touchdowns in his past five games. With the Packers going back home to Lambeau Field to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, Jacobs is a locked-in RB1 and a must-start option for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN
