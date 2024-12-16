Josh Downs Has Quiet Day In Return From Injury
3 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (shoulder) returned from injury on Sunday, but was only able to corral three of his eight targets for 32 scoreless yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos. With quarterback Anthony Richardson completing less than 50% of his passes in the contest, no receiver had a big day in this offense. The eight targets were second to Michael Pittman Jr.'s nine, but it was at least an encouraging sign that more bountiful fantasy days could be ahead if Richardson can fix the accuracy issue. With the fantasy football playoffs upon us, there isn't much time to resolve it though and the 23-year-old is probably too risky to play in most leagues. The Titans, next week's opponent, are middle of the pack versus wide receivers in terms of fantasy points allowed, and just allowed 14 catches for 182 yards to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but Downs will be a dicey WR option given his environment.
Source: ESPN
