Joseph Ossai, Geno Stone Active On Saturday
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (illness) and safety Geno Stone (illness) are both active for Saturday's matchup against the Denver Broncos. Ossai was unable to practice on Wednesday and Thursday while Stone popped up on the injury report on Thursday. However, both were able to turn the corner in time for kickoff. Ossai has tallied 12 tackles and three sacks over his past four contests. Stone is currently riding a three-game interception streak and has tallied nine tackles over this stretch. Both should continue to see starting opportunities on the Cincinnati defense.
Source: Adam Schefter
